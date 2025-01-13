7 Little Johnstons stars Amber and Trent Johnston are embracing their new life as grandparents as they babysit granddaughter Leighton for the first time in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the TLC series.

After their 22-year-old daughter, Elizabeth “Liz” Johnston, gave birth to daughter Leighton Drew Bolden in November 2023, Amber and Trent are babysitting for the first time as Liz and her boyfriend Brice Bolden go out for a celebratory birthday dinner.

“Well, we’re doing it. We’re babysitting grandparents,” Trent tells his wife as she feeds Leighton her bottle. Spending this time with the newest member of their family, the new grandparents, who go by Lolli and Boppa, are revisiting their own baby days as they notice all the differences between taking care of an average-sized baby like Leighton and a baby with dwarfism, like their children.

“Do you think it’s easier to hold her or one of our kids?” Trent asks Amber, who says Leighton is easier — for now. “In a few months it’ll be harder because she’ll be super long,” she notes, as Trent agrees, “We don’t have no lap.”

“There is a difference between an average-sized baby versus a little person baby,” Trent tells the camera. Amber agrees, “You do the same things, you just do them in a different way. Like I can take Leighton — because my fingers can hold the back of her head — but I can go under her like armpit area [with my hands] and pick her up like that.”

“You can’t do that with a little person baby,” she continues. “You literally have one whole hand under the head and then one on the bottom and that’s all.”

Trent points out that Liz has found it easiest to feed Leighton while sitting on the couch or a chair, holding her daughter’s legs with the help of her thighs. “Yeah, and that’s fine,” Amber acknowledges. “But for me, it helps … my lower back to have my feet on the floor.” Trent agrees that the position helps “keep pressure off your spine,” as Amber says it also allows her to “sit here a lot longer.”



Trent and Amber seem to have it all under control until Trent picks up Leighton’s bottle to move it and spills the formula on himself. “Oh man, that’s wretched,” he exclaims, getting up to clean himself off.



He’s not the only member of the Johnston family to avoid formula at all costs, as Liz’s brother Jonah tells a producer in a confessional, “The formula is like eating dog food out of an asscrack.” Sister Emma agrees, “I took a shot of it. That was pretty disgusting.”

7 Little Johnstons airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.