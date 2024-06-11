'7 Little Johnstons': Anna Johnston Gives an Update on Her Dating Life in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Anna Johnston is still looking for the perfect man – but she's not quite sure who it is she's looking for. The 7 Little Johnstons star, 24, opens up about her elusive "type" when it comes to dating in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the TLC show.

Sitting down at a restaurant with her friend Autumn, the subject turns quickly to romance. "What's your type of men?" Autumn asks. Anna quickly replies, "Definitely not LP [little person]. Tried that once. Didn't work out." Autumn remembers, "Like the guy from Canada? Wasn't he?" as Anna laughs, "Well, that one too, but the previous one." Autumn teases, "So you more than once – twice."

In an interview later with her siblings, Anna explains, "Obviously, dating in the LP world is a little harder just because there's less of them or distance issues. It's not like I'm just all looking for like average or talking to just average-size guys. I just – I haven't found the one."

Speaking with Autumn, Anna says that it's been "harder" for her to seek out relationships with average-size men, because "a lot of them just don't like distance," while she doesn't mind a little space, "'cause I don't have to be with you 24/7." She continues, "But they are like, 'Oh no, I can't do distance. I want somebody like 20 minutes away.'"

It's also difficult for Anna to narrow down her pool of potential partners based on her indescribable taste in men, which Autumn calls "all over the place." She jokes, "None of them are the same. That's the problem," as Anna agrees that the "looks and age" of her exes "are all over." Autumn notes, "I don't think she has a type. I think it's just attention. If they give her the attention, she's there for it."

Asked by a producer who they think would be "the perfect guy" for Anna, her siblings have another idea. "I could see Anna being with somebody who's like a dog lover," brother Alex Johnston, 18, reasons. "Because you have like your two dogs, Marley and Cruiser." Sister Emma, also 18, chimes in, "They have to be able to cook," singling out her sister as someone who "can't cook." Alex agrees that someone in this hypothetical relationship needs to cook, as brother Jonah, 24, teases, "Basically, if Bobby Flay and Cesar Millan had a baby and it was a little person."

7 Little Johnstons airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.