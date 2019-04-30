50 Cent Dragging Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Brought out the Best of the Internet

The feud between 50 Cent, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett came to a head on Monday when the “21 Questions” rapper revealed he received the $1 million he was owed. Although things between the trio got ugly, fans were sad to see the hilarious drama go.

50 Cent squashed his beef with Emmett and Kent on Twitter. The rapper posted yet another screen grab of a text conversation with the film producer, in which he revealed he “got the wire” and was done attacking him and Kent online. 50 Cent added, “I got my money, so I have no problem with Randall Emmett.”

At its peak, the feud between them inspired some hilarious tweets. Twitter users shared several laughs, mostly at Emmett’s expense, as 50 Cent blasted him on that platform and others. Celebrities even got in on the fun. Chrissy Teigen joked that she would “never ever want 50 Cent to be mad” at her, which inspired the rapper to respond.

Me looking at the Lala/50 Cent Instagram exchanges pic.twitter.com/usDvbJ34Sq — Danny Pellegrino (@DannyPellegrino) April 27, 2019

I’m honestly ready for 50 Cent to take down so many Bravo stars. — Watch What Crappens (@WhatCrappens) April 27, 2019

No Twitter jokes were funnier than 50 Cent’s own. At one point during the online battle, the rapper shared a picture of Emmett in the hospital, hooked up to several machines. He joked, “Your (sic) not gonna die before Monday [Randall Emmett] go ahead knock yourself out. [laughing out loud].” He then posted a picture of Emmett’s Wikipedia page, which was updated to reflect the drama. The new blurb accused the film producer of faking “a heart attack to get out of it thus far.”

The drama started on April 27, when 50 Cent shared a clip from Vanderpump Rules on Instagram. In the video, Kent recalled the early days of her relationship with Emmett, admitting they had sex early on and he almost immediately started buying her expensive gifts. Among the things Emmett bought his now-fiancée was a Range Rover. 50 Cent called Kent a hoe, seemingly out of nowhere. After Kent responded, the former Power star revealed that Emmett owed him $1 million.

The 50 cent / lala and rand feud is a gift — Naomi Fry (@frynaomifry) April 27, 2019

.@50cent hey buddy quick question – can you please be more specific for the ETA when it goes down tomorrow? Like Do I set my alarm 12:01am? 5AM? Take the day off work tomorrow cuz it’s an all day thing? Stay up to 11:59pm? All updates are appreciated, thanks. #Fofty ￼ — ElizaRHLP (@The_RHLP) April 28, 2019

50 Cent went on to post a series of text exchanges between himself and Emmett on Instagram. In the conversations, the producer alleged that he was on his way to the emergency room due to heart complications and would sent the rapper his money soon. In the meantime, 50 Cent continued to attack Emmett and Kent online.

Over the weekend, the rapper revealed he received $250,000 from Emmett, and would stop the jokes when he received the remainder of the money. He added that if Emmett couldn’t get him the money by Monday “he can put his Rolls Royce on the truck to NY.”

LaLa finally fighting with someone who is actually from the hood is probably the best thing ever. Can’t pull your stupid little hood wannabe games with a 50 cent Miss Utah #PumpRules — Rosie (@rosiieestarr) April 27, 2019

I never knew I needed a 50 cent/lala Kent fued, but I am glad it exists. — ℓaℓa ✾ (@lalalaurenk_) April 27, 2019

“The friend s— is overrated,” 50 Cent captioned the Instagram post.

50 Cent’s initial Instagram posts have been deleted.