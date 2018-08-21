2018 MTV VMAs: Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag Shamed for Bringing Son to Red Carpet

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag made an appearance at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet alongside their 10-month-old son, Gunner Stone Pratt — but not everyone was happy to see the cute baby.

Many viewers took to social media to air their annoyance that The Hills couple, who wed in 2008, brought their child to a loud awards show.

“Spencer and Heidi treat that poor baby like an accessory. Did he really need to come to a loud, hectic awards show?” someone wrote.

“Why the f— does Heidi and Spencer have there [sic] baby at the VMAS right now?!?!?!?!?!?!??” one person wrote angrily.

“I can’t believe Spencer & Heidi are dragging that poor baby to VMA events, and no doubt the show itself,” someone said.

Another used a Sweet Home Alabama gif to describe their feelings.

Pratt and Montag were attending the VMAs amid speculation that MTV would announce a reboot of The Hills — which, sure enough, happened about halfway through the ceremony’s broadcast. Not only were Pratt and Montag in attendance, but they posed on the red carpet together before the show with Audrina Patridge, Jason Wahler, Justin Bobby, Stephanie Pratt and Frankie Delgado.

The Hills: New Beginnings, slated to premiere in 2019, will focus on many of the original cast members as they live their lives in Los Angeles.

In the teaser for the series aired on Monday, Stephanie can be heard saying, “It’s like we’re all growing up. It’s weird.”

Original cast members Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari (who famously went head-to-head in many storylines) have not confirmed or denied their involvement in the new show, although Conrad has made it clear over the eight years since The Hills ended that she wants to distance herself from her reality TV past. Cavallari, on the other hand, has been open about her enthusiasm for getting the gang back together. She also stars in her own E! reality series, Very Cavallari.

“I was about to sign a deal to do a Hills reunion with E!, and then Heidi and Spencer signed a deal with MTV,” she told PEOPLE recently. “And they’re such a vital part of The Hills that we couldn’t do it without them. So, it’s been kind of put on hold, but I would love to do it.”

While there’s no word on whether baby Gunner will be featured in The Hills: New Beginnings, he does have his own Instagram page dedicated to him, so we’re betting he’ll get some front-and-center camera time.