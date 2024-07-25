Kim Zolciak Admits She Doesn't Feel Safe With Husband In 'Surreal Life' Trailer

Kim Zolciak is getting real about her contentious divorce from former NFL star, Kroy Biermann. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is featured in the new season of Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets, alongside Josie Canseco, O.T. Genasis, Tyler Posey, Johnny Weir, Chet Hanks, Macy Gray, and Ally Brooke. In the premiere episode, she takes part in a therapy exercise about letting go.

"As I'm breathing, I'm just crying and crying and crying, and I need this. I really do," Zolciak says in a confessional. She tells her co-stars, "I'm a f---ing basket case," after the session ends.

"Kim, did you go?" she's asked. "Just let it all go?"

She comes to an epiphany and tells the group, "I protect everybody else. And I don't feel like anybody's really protecting me, from my parents to my husband." Her tears even shocked her. "I don't know how to let go and then especially be that vulnerable in front of seven, I say strangers, but I feel safer with them than I do if I was to do that with Kroy," she says in a confessional. "That's sad."

"The fact that I can let go here and feel safe here, not even at home, is just crazy," she says to her cast mates. "You know, I've been a mom since 18, so you gotta stay strong."

Zolciak's estranged husband filed for divorce last year after 11 years of marriage. Rumors of marital turmoil and financial distress have run rampant for years but she's always maintained things were fine. The police have been called to the mansion they have been sharing numerous times since their split. Bodycam footage has shown a tearful Zolciak crying about Biermann's outbursts. He's been seen on camera yelling and screaming, appearing unhinged as he complains about their lack of money and her alleged infidelity.