Drew Sidora Says Kenya Moore's 'RHOA' Exit Jeopardizes the Show

Drew Sidora isn't happy about Kenya Moore's decision to exit The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Amid an investigation into rumors that the former Miss USA showcased explicit images of newcomer Brittany Eady at her hair spa opening, Moore was placed on suspension. But reports surfaced that she and the network opted to part ways midway through Season 16's production. Moore hasn't shared many details of the ordeal. But one person who has her back is Sidora. Despite their previous arguments on the show, Sidora says Moore's exit isn't good for the show.

"I am not happy about Kenya's exit. I think it does impact our show. She brings a lot to our show," she told Blavity in a recent interview. "She's legendary. She has a personality that shakes the table. I'm not too in support of her having this sit-down."

Sidora has dealt with her own issues on the show, namely a rollercoaster marriage and subsequent divorce that'll play out this season. She's also had to deal with rumors and being but on blast by co-stars. Regarding what could have went down with Moore and Eady, she says it's par for the course.

"Honestly, I feel like with everything I've gone through on this show, when you come on this platform, you have to have thick skin," Sidora says. "This is what the show is. And if you have stuff in your past, you better scrub it or know that is probably going to get found out by coming on a platform such as this. I feel like in some areas you may have taken things too far, but I still understand with all the dynamics that have happened, things I can't really speak to. You do what you have to do to defend yourself. I just feel like, at the end of the day, it's up to us as women to navigate it because this is real life, and this is what happens. And we don't know the new girls; we're getting to know them."

The network is reportedly open to Moore returning, but sources claim it's unlikely. Moore is even said to be prepping a discrimination lawsuit against the network. Sidora is hopeful Moore does return.

"I feel like Kenya does need to come back. I hope that she does. I hope they figure it out. I don't know what's going to happen. I'm going to be watching it with y'all and trying to figure it out also. So they haven't really told us a lot," she said. "We'rejust kind of waiting. And I hope she will make a return at some point because she is definitely missed."