Former 16 & Pregnant star Autumn Crittendon has died. The mom-of-three, who appeared on Season 5 of the MTV reality series, reportedly passed away on Saturday, July 20 at the Henrico County, Virginia home she shared with her children, mother, and stepfather, TMZ reported. Crittendon was 27. Her cause of death is not known.

"To my dearest baby sister, my twin, my rock, my babies mother, my go to, my world, the only one who got me and most of my childhood trauma, who endured it all with me, my Arnold," Crittendon's sister Misty wrote in the since-deleted post, according to Starcasm. "You were robbed of your life at such a tender age, you left before anyone could tell you goodbye.. how much we love you.. how amazing you are and how proud we are of you for staying sober through some of the toughest parts of your life, how far you've came from where you were, how thankful we are to have had all these years with you, how proud of you we are as a mother, how grateful we are for the 3 tiny parts of your heart that are still walking this earth."

At this time, Crittendon's cause of death is not known, and the Henrico County Police Department is classifying the incident as a death investigation. They are working with the medical examiner to determine the exact cause and manner of death. TMZ reported that the MTV alum had been sick and was complaining of heartburn in the days leading up to her passing. She was also diabetic and had been experiencing kidney issues and problems with her blood pressure. She was reportedly found unresponsive in her bedroom by her stepfather, and paramedics were called, but were unable to revive her.

"Pulling up seeing all the vehicles, an empty ambulance.. and jumping out of the truck as soon as I could begging the paramedics and cops to tell me you were okay and they were just working to keep you alive in there.. But my worst fear was confirmed and I collapsed in the road," her sister recalled. "went down the hall to check the rooms to make sure you weren't hiding back there, but they laid empty.. quiet.. I went where you were last and just stood there in disbelief.. how was my baby sister gone? I was just talking to her."

Crittendon appeared in 16 & Pregnant Season 5 in 2014. The season documented her welcoming her first child, Drake, with her then-boyfriend Dustin Franklin. She went on to welcome two more children, another son and a daughter aged five and 18 months. Of her sister's three children, Misty promised, "We are gonna make sure these babies are okay. Your memory will not fade over time. It will live on every moment of every day."