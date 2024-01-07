'1000-lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals She's Learning to Drive After Dramatic Weight Loss

Tammy Slaton is adding a new activity to her daily life. The 1000-lb Sisters star revealed that she's learning to drive for the first time since undergoing weight loss surgery and shedding the pounds. In celebration of her 440-lb weight loss, the 37-year-old recently celebrated her journey in the front seat of a car and buckled her seatbelt without an extender, as previously seen on the show. Now, she has high hopes of becoming a licensed driver herself. In a recent video posted to TikTok, she responded to a follower who said they've been watching her weight loss journey and asked if she knows how to drive or wants to learn now that she's lost enough weight to fit in the front seat of a car. "I do want to learn eventually but right now, [my] anxiety is just a little too much. A lot going on, but baby steps," she said. "I have [driven] a golf cart but granted, it didn't go too fast. But yes, eventually I do want to drive a car."

The seatbelt milestone was documented on the TLC reality show. In PEOPLE's exclusive clip, Tammy was chilling at home with her brother Chris when he suggested she try to sit in the front seat of the car. "We're gonna try and put you in the front seat today, are you game?" Chris asks.

"Yeah," she answers. BUt she admits she's nervous about the results. "I'm just not sure if I'll be able to… fit between the door and the console. The last time I sat in the front, it's probably been 15 or 20 years. But I'm willing to try and see how it goes," Tammy added.

Chris jokes that if all else fails, they'll "squish" her in the car and that as long as the door can shut. Tammy uses her walker to get to the car. Once she realizes she can fit in and the seatbelt buckles, she's excited. "I did it!" she says with a big smile.

"When Tammy actually realizes that she sat down in the chair and she's good to go and the door can close, you can tell the little battle that she just beat made her feel wonderful, 'cause even at 16 she couldn't sit in the front seat buckled up," Chris says in a confessional. "And now it's on like Grey Poupon, baby!"

"Sitting in the front seat, It's like a whole new world," Tammy noted. "You're experiencing everything from a different point of view. Instead of being the second person to see stuff, you're the first person."