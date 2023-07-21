'1,000-lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals If She Plans to Get Remarried

Tammy Slaton is still in mourning after the passing of her husband Caleb Willingham. According to InTouch Weekly, the 1,000-lb Sisters star has made it clear that her priority will be her health and not another romance.

The outlet reports that Slaton made the revelation on TikTok, using a viral filter titled "I will end 2023" and using it to get a guess on how your future will play out. While this would be handy for many reasons, much like Biff Tannen's prized sports book, but it seems broken. The TLC reality star takes a chance and it tells her she'll be engaged again by the end of the year.

"Lol not happening," the reality star wrote in the caption. The post comes just three weeks after Willingham's passing, with no concrete cause of death shared at this point. Slaton had admitted the couple had some troubles before his passing, but revealed she still had deep feelings for her late husband.

"I hate getting on here and letting everybody see me like this. I'm having stages of grief. Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do," Slaton said on social media. "I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for your comments. I appreciate them, I really do. We're not going to get into details of what happened. I think that, no offense, but that's really personal."

Slaton and Willingham were married in November 2022 after meeting in food addiction rehab. While Slaton did initially change her name, she had changed it back by February 2023 and Willingham posted to Facebook hinting at trouble.

"If you were here only for my wife, then please delete me now," Willingham's Facebook post read. "We are married by paper only right now. Her decision not mine. It was more than that. I'm hurt, mad, confused and alone even with others around."