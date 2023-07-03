'1,000-lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Reveals 'Problems' With Husband Caleb Willingham Before Death

It has been a roller coaster ride in recent weeks for 1,000-lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton. While she had been celebrating her weight loss and leaned into sharing with her fans on social media, she is also dealing with the blindside loss of her husband Caleb Willingham.

According to InTouch Weekly, Slaton has shared some tributes and thoughts on the passing on social media, with the latest posted on TikTok indicating that Slaton and Willingham had been having trouble before his death.

@tammyslaton2020 Replying to @sandracrause8 im sorry im crying but just because im crying doesn’t mean im not strong ive got this familystrongforcaleb🪽🩵💜🪽 ♬ original sound – Tammy slaton

"I hate getting on here and letting everybody see me like this," Slaton said in the clip while fighting back tears. "I'm having stages of grief. Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do."

"I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for your comments. I appreciate them, I really do," she added. "We're not going to get into details of what happened. I think that, no offense, but that's really personal."

Slaton even got in on the responses to some of the fan comments on the TikTok video, confirming some of the kind thoughts delivered by fans. "Sandra, your comment is why I'm making this post. It touched my heart. I'm aware he's looking down on me. He's not in any pain anymore," Slaton told the fan. "I know he's in a better place. Again, thank you all and I love you all from the bottom of my heart. And believe it or not, he really loved you all too."

Slaton captioned the clip with a short apology, but gave some confidence for her followers to see. "I'm sorry I'm crying but just because I'm crying doesn't mean I'm not strong I've got this." She added a hashtag saying "family strong for caleb" to close out the message.

Word of Willingham's death spread on social media, with his brother confirming the sad news on Facebook. "My brother knew me before I even knew the world. I'll forever love and cherish his energy," Willingham's brother told the outlet. "He is a light that deserves to be shined the world over."

Slaton and Willingham were married in November 2022, initially meeting at a food addiction rehab center. While Slaton initially changed her name, InTouch notes that she changed it back to Slaton in February 2023. While they didn't address it publicly, Willingham did add to rumors of a rift with a post on Facebook.

"If you were here only for my wife, then please delete me now," the Facebook post read. "We are married by paper only right now. Her decision not mine. It was more than that. I'm hurt, mad, confused and alone even with others around."