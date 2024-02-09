'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star's Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for Tammy Slaton's husband's death has finally been confirmed. Nearly eight months following Caleb Willingham's death at the age of 40 in June 2023, it's been confirmed that he died as the result of complications of super morbid obesity. According to the autopsy report obtained by In Touch, the Sandusky County Coroner notes Caleb died of natural causes. On the day of his death, Caleb's brother shared the heartbreaking news in a Facebook, writing, "Today GOD called my big brother home. I can't believe I'm even making this post R.I.P. Caleb Willingham aka Killla K aka Double K aka one half of the dynamic WWF tag team champions The W Boys aka my biggest supporter in anything I do. You will be forever loved and missed. Until we meet again."

1000-lbs Sisters chronicled the weight loss journey of Tammy and her sister. While Amy successfully was approved for surgery and was able to lose weight with surgical assistance, Tammy had a more difficult journey. After years of struggling and not qualifying for the surgery, Tammy was approved. She met and married Willingham while in treatment for food addiction.

Days after his funeral, Tammy was arrested for drug possession. She's also been vocal against TLC, the network that airs the show, about exploiting her husband's death and funeral, which was filmed for the show's fifth season. A source close to the production told the U.S. Sun that filming for Season 5 began in late September 2023. "[Season 4 is] a bit different," the source claims. The source added, "TLC is looking ahead to a sixth season, but nothing is official yet."

Tammy has been making major milestones, including shedding more weight, and learning to drive for the first time. She also sat in the front seat with a seatbelt for the first time in decades.