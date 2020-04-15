'Little People, Big World': Audrey Roloff Facing Backlash for Not Following Social Distancing Guidelines

✖

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are taking some serious heat after sharing photos from another person's house as the Little People, Big World couple is being accused of not taking social distancing seriously amid the coronavirus pandemic. Having shared photos from their Easter celebration with 2-year-old daughter Ember and 3-month-old son Bode, the TLC couple surely didn't expect the negative comments they were about to get.

"I noticed a picture you took with your sister — aren’t there rules about social distancing and stay at home orders in Oregon right now?" one person commented. "As an influencer I would have hoped that you would influence people to social distance. There are hundreds of thousands of people dying and here you are out enjoying and afternoon with your family."

"Are you exempt from the rules of social distancing?" another person asked. "I thought you and Jer were really cool people. You had stayed at home and did online video chats with people for a number of nights and then Easter comes and all that goes out the window so Ember can paint and you can have a coffee at your parents house and then you Instagram that to over 1 million people."

This isn't the first time the reality personalities have been criticized for their response to the global pandemic, being slammed for their privilege after complaining about being cooped up on their Behind the Scenes podcast earlier this month. "New episode dropped today and we're sharing our thoughts on this global pandemic, how we are handling quarantine with two kids, and things we are grateful for in this season," Audrey announced on Instagram at the time. "We talk about the helpfulness of writing down your questions in the face of so much uncertainty, practical ideas for being intentional at home with a toddler, and the importance of giving people extra grace right now."

"All due respect, Ember is hardly cooped up," one listener responded at the time. "Your stories show her out at the farm every day, riding on your golf carts. My daughter is literally cooped up. We are not [allowed] out at all here."

Another commenter wrote, "I understand you don’t understand what the majority of us are dealing with. You are wealthy. You have the farm to go to. I am low-income. Yet needed. I put my family at risk every day to bring people food and supplies. My husband just was laid off, and our kids are home, so if he somehow gets another job, I have to quit mine. How are you qualified to tell me not to complain? Or be angry? Or frustrated?"

"You live in a bubble the majority of us have no access to, and we have worked hard," they continued. "We just did not have a TV show that shot us into the public eye. You don’t use it anymore, but you did not get famous on your own talents. While every other podcast is trying to make light comedy and help us through this, you are sitting there in your warm home, telling us how to live. Come do my job. Come get potentially exposed to COVID-19 multiple times a day. Come help the homeless find safety. Come help the poor get food into their homes. Until then, you are not acting like Christ, but those who judged him."