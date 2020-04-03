'Little People, Big World' Stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Face Backlash From Fans Over Coronavirus 'Privilege'

✖

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are facing backlash from fans over their "super privileged opinions" about the coronavirus pandemic and self-quarantining. During the latest episode of their Behind the Scenes podcast, the Little People, Big World alums talked about the current state of the world, offering tips for their listeners about how to make it through and lamenting about being "cooped up" inside, something that aggravated some.

"New episode dropped today and we're sharing our thoughts on this global pandemic, how we are handeling quarantine with two kids, and things we are grateful for in this season," Audrey announced on Instagram. "We talk about the helpfulness of writing down your questions in the face of so much uncertainty, practical ideas for being intentional at home with a toddler, and the importance of giving people extra grace right now."

"Today Auj and I go Behind the Scenes and talk talk all about our kids during quarantine, parenting and how we're dealing with a tired and wired Ember girl, the complexity of our cultural moment, how we are handling it, and our thoughts on the coming weeks," Jeremy added in his own post. "We hope it encourages and gets your thinking!"

While many of those who listened to the podcast reacted with applause, some even sharing their own ideas to help pass the time, a few others took issue with the couple's remarks.

"All due respect, Ember is hardly cooped up," wrote one listener. "Your stories show her out at the farm every day, riding on your golf carts. My daughter is literally cooped up. We are not aloud out at all here."

"Cooped up?" commented another. "Are you not constantly at the farm with ember."

"I understand you don’t understand what the majority of us are dealing with. You are wealthy. You have the farm to go to," added somebody else, according to In Touch Weekly. "I am low-income. Yet needed. I put my family at risk every day to bring people food and supplies. My husband just was laid off, and our kids are home, so if he somehow gets another job, I have to quit mine. How are you qualified to tell me not to complain? Or be angry? Or frustrated?"

"You live in a bubble the majority of us have no access to, and we have worked hard," that same commenter continued. "We just did not have a TV show that shot us into the public eye. You don’t use it anymore, but you did not get famous on your own talents. While every other podcast is trying to make light comedy and help us through this, you are sitting there in your warm home, telling us how to live. Come do my job. Come get potentially exposed to COVID-19 multiple times a day. Come help the homeless find safety. Come help the poor get food into their homes. Until then, you are not acting like Christ, but those who judged him."

The Roloff's have not yet responded to the backlash.