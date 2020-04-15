'Ghost Hunters' Star Brandon Alvis Teases 'Huge Breakthroughs' With 'Proof of Afterlife' Episode at Fort Stanton (Exclusive)

✖

Following a phenomenal Season 2 debut last week on A&E, Ghost Hunters is all-new tonight with an investigation the team touts as one of their biggest, yielding results that feature some of their most enthralling evidence yet. In the episode, "Proof of Afterlife," the team heads to the storied and isolated site of Fort Stanton in southern New Mexico — a historic district built in 1855 by the U.S. Army that served as a base of military operations and later converted to a tuberculosis hospital to help combat the epidemic that swept the country at the turn of the century.

With thousands believed to have died and been buried on site, it has since been preserved as a cherished historical landmark. However, recent disturbing reports of paranormal activity first dating back as early as the 1940s has prompted the team to travel to the fort and investigate. Ahead of tonight's episode, paranormal investigator and technician, Brandon Alvis opens up exclusively to PopCulture.com about the episode airing Wednesday night, and how state-of-the-art technology this season will amplify their cases.

"We are actually making huge breakthroughs within the paranormal field," Alvis told PopCulture of what fans can expect. "We are stepping into a whole new territory when it comes to actually documenting the possible existence of a life after death, as well as ghost and hauntings. And we are going even further by using a very sensitive piece of equipment that has given us a look into the possible mechanics behind how these ghosts or entities manifest."

The #GhostHunters team finds new, terrifying evidence of the paranormal at Fort Stanton. Don't miss this investigation Wednesday at 9PM on @AETV! 👻 pic.twitter.com/dvVj3DV5Zg — Ghost Hunters (@ghosthunters) April 12, 2020

Alvis, who is known to research every location meticulously before collecting evidence in respects to a case's integrity, adds that the tech being used this season is more than just ultramodern. It's helping the team reach new heights when it comes to investigating the paranormal.

"We are using very sensitive scientific equipment that is giving us an edge like we've never had before," he adds. "With Season 1, we had the data loggers, the binaural microphones, and the sonic microphones — we had some really great data that we collected. But now we're going into the realm of scientific principle and really stepping a step further and actually reaching out to professionals from various technical industries that have helped us with utilizing this new technology and really going a step further with scientific principles, so, it's very exciting."

Alvis shares that the team is working hard to "take parallel investigations out of pseudoscience and take it into a very credible field," which would ultimately set a precedent among future analyses. "Going forward with this mindset, we are very much trying to ground ourselves in scientific principle as much as possible," he said.

The investigator goes on to share that with the team's new investigations finally here for fans to watch and get their fair share of spooks, he adds that the sophomore season promises a "lot more activity" as the first two cases were just the tip of the paranormal iceberg, so to speak, due in part to its evident remoteness. "These locations that we're going to are sometimes even 100 miles away from the nearest hospital, so the isolation itself may have something to do with the amount of activities that we documented in this new season," he adds. "But we're helping people that otherwise would not have had help. Because there was one client that really jumps out to me that said, 'If you guys don't come out here and help us, no one else will.' And that really kind of struck a chord with not only me, but with the theme of the new season and Season 2, because they're so out of the way."

Alvis adds that with these barren locations across the U.S. being so far and desolate, it often feels like the team has had to travel to "almost the end of the earth" just to get to these places. "But I think that the isolation and the history associated with these places really plays into the activity that we not only experience for ourselves, but were able to actually document," he said.

Ghost Hunters airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on A&E.