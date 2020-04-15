Blac Chyna Responds to Backlash Following Sales of Instagram Follows Amid Custody Battle With Rob Kardashian

✖

Blac Chyna has responded to the backlash she received online, after selling Instagram follows and FaceTime calls to fans. The backlash comes amid Chyna's "unwarranted custody battle" with Rob Kardashian, over their daughter Dream. In a statement to In Touch, Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani explained the situation by saying that the legal issues have been a financial strain.

"[It’s] not cheap," Ciani told the outlet. "And unlike a certain allegedly 'self-made' billionaire in Rob’s family, Chyna is truly a self-made single mom who must keep finding unique ways to connect with her fans during this unprecedented global pandemic." Ciani's billionare comment is in reference to Kylie Jenner, who was previously named he youngest-ever self-made billionaire by Forbes. Ciani went on to say that the current coronavirus pandemic led Chyna to attempt "connecting more directly and creatively" with her social media followers.

"Like the true entrepreneur she is, Chyna is adapting to current realities and trying to bring more fun and joy to quarantine life," the lawyer stated. She then clarified, however, that ultimately the choice was "born out of economic necessity." Using the Lashed Cosmetics website, Chyna offers her fans the chance to purchase a FaceTime call with her for $950. Additionally, for $250, fans can buy a follow back on Instagram. While many social media users have criticized Chyna for the move, Cianni says that the former reality TV star isn't paying the critics any mind. “Chyna looks forward to FaceTiming with her ‘Chyna Doll’ fans from around the world and to following fans on IG who want to share their lives with her!" she exclaimed.

Ciani explained, "Despite many false media reports to the contrary, Chyna receives no child support from either Rob Kardashian or Tyga for her two beautiful children, Dream Kardashian and King Cairo Stevenson." Going on to speak about Chyna's legal battle with Kardashian, Ciani said, "Rob and his family have filed false accusations that Chyna is an unfit mother and are trying to take away Chyna’s custody of her precious daughter, Dream." She then added, "Chyna will continue to fight these false claims in court to keep custody of Dream, especially after Dream was severely burned twice at Rob’s house." In Touch shared that an attorney for Kardashian confirmed that Dream previously "had two accidents" at her father’s house. The legal advisors stated that both incidents were investigated by police, as well as the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services. The attorney's added that Kardashian "has every reason to believe that there will be no findings of any safety issues in his home."