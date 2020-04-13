'Married at First Sight' Star Meka Calls out Michael's 'Dishonesty' Ahead of Season Finale (Exclusive)

Married at First Sight's Meka Jones isn't holding back when it comes to her marriage to Michael Jones. After the couple's massive blow-out ahead of Decision Day in Wednesday's season finale of the Lifetime show, Meka called out her groom for his "dishonesty" in an interview with PopCulture.com.

"The fight we had and reconciliation after made me very confused. Our last dinner going into Decision Day was the first time I felt that Michael was 100 percent honest and it was what I had been asking for the entire 8 weeks," she explained of her state of mind going into the finale. "I wished that Michael would’ve been honest that way from the very beginning so the process could’ve been different and easier for us both."

She continued that she believes Michael's difficult childhood may have given way to the way he operates today: "I think Michael has a huge variety of issues that he never worked through. Not only did his issues exist, but he was always enabled and never really held accountable for his actions," Meka claimed. "I think people felt so bad about his adoption that they’d constantly give him passes to be dishonest. Since he had never truly been called out on his bad behavior, he assumed I was against him or had a hidden agenda. In reality, I had never been in the situation and I was responding the best way I knew how in the moment."

Looking back on their relationship, Meka knows there were some situations she could have handled better, noting, "There were things that I didn’t know about myself that I had to see replay on TV to make the necessary changes." AS for Michael, she keeps everything he said at an arm's length: "It’s so hard for me to trust anything he says so I truly don’t know how much of what he said was even real," she told PopCulture. "His dishonesty was reoccurring theme in our marriage."

Regardless of how things turned out, Meka said she doesn't regret signing up for Married at First Sight. "I would say the biggest lesson I’ve learned about myself in relationships is that certain people bring out different versions of me. Watching the season play back, I had so many moments of self reflection and questioning if I was all of the things that America labeled me as," she revealed. "After being in therapy and taking a step back to reevaluate the season in its entirety, I realized that I am not all of those things I was labeled as. I am a very happy and outgoing person, but I was placed in a situation that forced me to put and keep my guard up. I wasn’t the best version of myself because truthfully, the marriage brought that out in me."

Don't miss the conclusion of Meka and Michael's Married at First Sight journey! The Married at First Sight season finale (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesday, April 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. For more on Married at First Sight from PopCulture, click here.