'The Bachelor' Star Colton Underwood Receives Eye-Opening Haircut Following Coronavirus Diagnosis, but Some Call It 'Fake'

The time came to cut The Bachelor star Colton Underwood's hair on Friday, and he enlisted girlfriend Cassie Randolph to do the cutting. He shared a picture of the shocking result, but fans are not so sure the photo is real. In a subsequent Instagram post, Underwood has insisted the nearly-bald new hairdo is real. Underwood tested positive for the coronavirus last month, but recently revealed he is virus-free after self-quarantining at home with Randolph's family.

On Friday, Underwood shared an Instagram post showing Randolph about to give him a haircut. The next slide showed the "results," with most of Underwood's hair completely gone except for the sides and the back. At the end, he included a clip from The Office, with Michael Scott (Steve Carell) asking Toby Flenderson (Paul Lieberstein), "Why are you the way that you are?"

Fans did not believe it was real, inundating his Instagram comments section by calling him out, reports Entertainment Tonight. He later shared another selfie in his Instagram Story, adding, "For those of you saying it's fake. This is me today." He later shared a pitch for his partnership with VOSS Water, in which he conveniently wore a hat. Underwood has not shared a selfie since.

Back on March 21, Underwood revealed he tested positive for coronavirus and was staying in a room by himself at Randolph's family's home. This week, he confirmed he made a full recovery and thanked Randolph's family for opening their Huntington Beach, California home to him. "I just want to take a second and thank this beautiful woman and her family for taking such good care of me," Underwood wrote on Tuesday. "Not only physically, but mentally too (and I'm probably the most high maintenance patient). She's hardworking, passionate, understanding, kind and has the biggest heart."

"Her family opened up their doors to us while we were in quarantine and through everything we stuck together," Underwood continued. "I have made a full recovery from the coronavirus and we managed to keep the entire family healthy as well. I am now working with medical professionals to figure out the best way to support their efforts against the coronavirus. I can't thank [Randolph] and the entire Randolph family enough for caring for me while I’m away from my family."

Underwood described the symptoms of COVID-19 on Instagram and later in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. He called struggling to breathe the "scariest part" of the respiratory disease. "It was like I had access to only 20 percent of my lungs," the 28-year-old former football player said. "The reason why the coughing is so scary and so hard to deal with is because when you cough, you can't get that air back as quickly as you normally can."