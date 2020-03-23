'The Bachelor' Alum Colton Underwood Says Coronavirus Is 'Rougher' Than Expected

Former The Bachelor star Colton Underwood provided an update on his condition after revealing he tested positive for the coronavirus. Underwood said the past few days have been "rougher than I expected." His symptoms include shortness of breath, coughing and night sweats, the reality television star said. He is also taking medication, prescribed by a doctor.

"The last few days were rougher than I expected," Underwood wrote, alongside a picture of himself eating in bed. "The most prominent symptoms are my cough, night sweats and shortness of breathe. Breathing is challenging, the best way to describe it is feeling like I only have access to 20% of my lungs. I can only imagine how people with pre-existing health conditions feel with this."

Underwood said he was keeping track of his experiences with COVID-19 and will share more of those soon. In the meantime, he is taking hydroxychloroquine, Z-Pak and his an inhaler that his doctor prescribed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colton Underwood (@coltonunderwood) on Mar 23, 2020 at 11:41am PDT

"I'm hopeful that they are starting to work," Underwood wrote. "This morning was the first time that I've felt any real type of improvement since the beginning of this. I'm hopeful that I've turned the corner and will be back to 100% soon. We are very lucky that all of this was manageable at home after getting the proper medicine."

Underwood is staying with his girlfriend Cassie Randolph and her family, but isolated from everyone else. They have been dropping food off with an exra plate and regularly checking in with him to "make sure I am comfortable and breathing!"

"They have been amazing and have been taking great care of me," Underwood wrote. "Stay positive people...We got this!"

On Saturday, the former NFL player revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus the day before, even after following social distancing guidelines for a week. He said COVID-19 was "kicking my ass," adding, "I can't go to the bathroom without having to sit down because I'm exhausted, so I guess the reason I’m sharing this is not to cause fear or panic, but to encourage you guys to do your part."

On Monday, Underwood appeared on The Bachelor host Chris Harrison's Instagram Live show, where he predicted he will be "fine" and is "lucky enough to have it under control for the most part." He said he was spending most of his time sleeping and his fever was gone "within two days." Underwood is not sure how he could have contracted the virus.

"I would say if I wouldn't be here with the Randolphs, with Cassie and her family, I wouldn't be good," Underwood told Harrison. "Even here at times it gets challenging and you feel sort of lonely. But they've been amazing and supporting, we're all in this together and that's not only us as a family, us a nation and as a world."

Photo credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Odwalla