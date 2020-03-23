'The Bachelor' Colton Underwood Offers Health Update Following Coronavirus Diagnosis

Colton Underwood is feeling "lucky" to have his COVID-19 symptoms mostly "under control" after The Bachelor star tested positive for the coronavirus last week. The former Bachelor, 28, gave an update on his health during Chris Harrison’s Instagram Live show, which he co-hosted with girlfriend Lauren Zima, with Underwood explaining that one day after revealing his diagnosis, he was feeling better than he had.

"I'll be fine," he told Harrison and Zima. "I'm lucky enough to have it under control for the most part." The former football player, who revealed he had been sleeping most of the day, also detailed some of the symptoms he has been experiencing since becoming sick with the illness, saying that "shortness of breath is the most crippling one, and for me at least, the most challenging one."

"Other than that, for me, the fever was gone within two days, but I’ve been taking Tylenol and staying on that," he continued, adding that for now, he does not know how he contracted the virus. "Who knows how I got it, where I got it, when I got it. No one knows."

Recovering in self-isolation from the virus, Underwood has hunkered down at the Huntington Beach, California home of girlfriend Cassie Randolph's parents, staying on the third floor of the home as Randolph visits him periodically to bring him food and medicine.

"I would say if I wouldn’t be here with the Randolphs, with Cassie and her family, I wouldn’t be good," Underwood said of their support. "Even here at times it gets challenging and you feel sort of lonely. But they've been amazing and supporting, we’re all in this together and that’s not only us as a family, us a nation and as a world."

"I think we just need to remember we need to stick together through this. Try not to isolate people or make them feel guilty for having something," he continued.

Friday, when Underwood revealed he had tested positive for the virus, he urged people to take the threat seriously and self-isolate at home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colton Underwood (@coltonunderwood) on Mar 20, 2020 at 1:29pm PDT

"I want to let you guys know: I’m 28, I consider myself pretty healthy, I work out regularly, I eat healthy, and I became symptomatic a few days ago, got my test results back today, and they are positive," he said in an Instagram video. "It’s been kicking my a—, just to put it pretty bluntly.”

"The reason I’m sharing this is not to cause fear or panic, but to hopefully encourage you guys to stay home, do your part, take care of yourselves, take care of one another," he said. "I just want to encourage everybody to stay at home. Stay in your house and do your part and take care of one another."

Photo credit: Getty Images