Kristin Cavallari Returns Home After Quarantining in Bahamas for 3 Weeks

Kristin Cavallari has returned home after she was quarantined with those close to her in the Bahamas for the last three weeks in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The Very Cavallari star was enjoying a nice little getaway with her husband Jay Cutler, their kids and their close friends Justin Anderson and his partner Aaron "Scoot" Rhodes. Cavallari, who was forced to close her Uncommon James stores, may have been stuck on a n island but she has been posting on social media to let fans know what she's been up to in the meantime.

The friends and family group were forced to stay in the Bahamas after the Bahamian government issued a lockdown order following four reported cases of COVID-19 on the tropical island. So while they were there, everyone took to social media to share their thoughts and fun during the uncertain time. "Modern family spring break," the reality star captioned one of her photos with Anderson.

While they were all on vacation, working out remained on the schedule. Both Cavallari and Anderson have been posting workout videos with Anderson highlighting in one of his captions alongside a video that one quality he loves about his best friend is her motivation to workout no matter the circumstances. "The cavallari is my bestie for many reasons, but one of the superficial reasons is her love for getting a workout in before an isolation beach day. love you [Kristin Cavallari] do you die for our corona workout location today? not a person in sight. we haven't left each other's side in over three weeks and we still gigglin and jokin and playin and sweatin-dats love," Anderson wrote.

As of April 7, the mom of three confirmed that she was back in Nashville and happy about it. "OK, we made it home, and very happy about that," she told her Instagram followers according to Us Weekly. "We had a short window to get out of the Bahamas so we jumped all over it." Later, she shared a photo of her espresso machine with her fans and wrote, "How I've missed you."

Since the United States has been on lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, it seems as though some celebrities are still managing to get outside and enjoy some fresh-air after self-isolating for a few weeks. Kendall Jenner was spotted taking a cruise outside and actress Laura Dern was spotted recently visiting a friend.