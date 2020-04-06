'Little People, Big World' Star Tori Roloff Breaks Down in Tears After Learning Daughter Is a Little Person Like Husband Zach, Son Jackson

Tori and Zach Roloff had "a lot to process" as they eagerly awaited the birth of daughter Lilah when the Little People, Big World couple learned that their second child would also be a little person. In a preview of Tuesday's all-new episode of the TLC reality show, Tori and Zach made a family trip to the OB/GYN for the expectant mother's four-month check-up, where they had "a bit of a shock" at the doctor's news.

"I think it's just important that our baby is healthy," Tori tells the camera. "I think in the early stages of pregnancy, it's always just a little nerve-wracking." Tori and Zach count themselves lucky that 2-year-old son Jackson, who has achondroplasia like his father, hasn't had many health issues often associated with the form of dwarfism, but worry that their baby girl could possibly be not as lucky if she was also a little person.

With those concerns in mind, the expectant parents are understandably emotional when the doctor tells them of their baby, "Her head is larger and most of the long bones are about two weeks behind, so everything is kind of measuring right on track for achondroplasia."

"It's hard to hear that your kid is different, and I think just health-wise with dwarves, you never know," Tori says after being shown breaking down in tears in the car.

"We were in a bit of a shock, but we always knew there would be a 50/50 chance," Zach recalls of the moment. "It's a lot to process. ...It's a little bit emotionally more heavy when you know that you're gonna have a child that is potentially going to have more issues or maybe have a different path than 95 percent of other kids in the world."

Tori and Zach welcomed daughter Lilah Ray in November, and have fortunately not had any issues with her health yet. On March 19, the mother-of-two offered an update on her youngest now that she is officially 4 months old, joking that she "does not like sleep anymore" and "lights up a room" with her smiles.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC