Coronavirus Quarantine: Take Virtual Tours of the Vatican, the Louvre, and More

In an era where 1.5 billion people across the globe have been asked to self-isolate due to coronavirus, new forms of entertainment have become a welcome commodity. Streaming has proved reliable, though services like Netflix have had to adjust their streaming quality in some countries to keep up with the demand. And the collective outrage behind Hulu or DirectTV going dark, however briefly, has revealed how on-edge some have been during the ordeal.

Luckily, a few outages aside, the internet as a whole has been reliable. Celebrities have flocked to social media in order to help connect with fans, offer pep-talks and otherwise encourage people to follow the recommended protocols for self-quarantining and social distancing. Albeit some more assertively than others. However, there is a potentially untapped resource for fighting the boredom: virtual tours of historic sites from every corner of the globe.

As Good Housekeeping noted, major attractions ranging from The Vatican to Walt Disney World to the San Diego Zoo are all offering a chance to take in their splendor from the comfort of your home. Here's a look at just a few.