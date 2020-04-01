Congratulations are definitely in order for one Dancing With the Stars alum, who announced some exciting news on Wednesday. According to PEOPLE, former DWTS pro Karina Smirnoff has given birth to her first child, a baby boy. The publication reported that Smirnoff gave birth to her child in Los Angeles this week. Smirnoff has not yet revealed her child's name or any other details regarding his birth. The news comes after Smirnoff originally announced that she was pregnant back in December.

“Karina and baby are healthy and well,” a source close to Smirnoff told PEOPLE regarding the baby news. “She’s already head over heels in love. She’s excited for the next journey.” Back in December, when Smirnoff initially revealed that she was pregnant, she took to Instagram to show off a positive First Response pregnancy test in order to announce the news. At the time, she also spoke to PEOPLE about how excited she was to become a mother.

"I'm super excited to start a new chapter in my life," she told the publication. "I've always wanted to be a mom. I have so many emotions that I'm going through. I'm nervous, excited, over the moon happy and overwhelmed."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karina Smirnoff (@karina_smirnoff) on Dec 18, 2019 at 12:12pm PST

"Everyone has been so great, gracious and has given me so much information," the former DWTS pro added. "I'm just trying to keep up! But I'm very grateful for the gift I've been given. I can't wait to be a mom."

"Thanks [First Response] for confirming that I will have a little one to train on the dance floor!" Smirnoff wrote on Instagram when she announced her pregnancy news, before announcing a special donation to the RESOLVE Organization. "#BabySmirnoff coming in 2020! And since it's the holiday season, it's the perfect time to give back! I’m happily going to donate $5K to [Resolve Organization] to support all couples and families on their pregnancy journeys. Everyone have a great holiday!"

As PEOPLE noted, Smirnoff did not disclose the identity of her baby's father, as she preferred not to release that information.

Smirnoff has reportedly wanted to become a mother for some time now. In 2015, following the end of her engagement to Jason Adelman, she opened up to PEOPLE about wanting to become a wife and a mother in the future.

"I'm at the place in my life that I want to be a mom more than anything and I want to be a wife," she told outlet at the time, and added, "I want to live for another human being and give that little guy or girl everything I have."