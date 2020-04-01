'Little Women: LA' Star Christy McGinity Shares Heartbreaking Update After 2-Week-Old Daughter's Death

Christy McGinity is opening up about mourning 2-week-old daughter Violet for the first time since the Little Women: LA star and boyfriend Gonzalo Justo Carazo announced last week their baby had passed after being born 7 weeks prematurely.

Sharing a black and white photo of the new parents' hands cradling little Violet's feet, McGinity shared a heartbreaking update on her emotional state while also thanking her followers for their thoughts and prayers. "Since our Sweet Violet passed away, it’s been so hard grieving over her," she wrote. "We have received so many heartfelt prayers, thoughts, flowers from all our friends and family. For that we are very thankful."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christy McGinity (@lilchristyrocks) on Mar 30, 2020 at 7:32pm PDT

The Lifetime reality personality had a an outpouring of support on her post after sharing, with one person writing, "Feels weird to say this about a stranger but I really have been thinking about you so much. No one deserves what you’re going through. I wish I could bring her back to you. Hold onto each other."

"I’m so sorry for your tremendous loss," another added. "This is a beautiful picture to help cherish her sweet moments."

On March 23, McGinity and Carazo revealed in a statement that their daughter had passed away just two weeks after her birth. "It is with our deepest sorrow that we send our baby girl Violet Eva Carazo to play with the angels," they said at the time. "We were able to spend two weeks with our sweet baby girl and for that we are forever thankful. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Your thoughts and prayers are very much appreciated."

After her premature birth, Violet was moved to the neonatal intensive care unit, where she was care for around the clock.

"The family welcomes your thoughts and prayers, but requests privacy during this difficult time," McGinity's rep told PEOPLE at the time.

In the weeks before Violet's birth, McGinity shared with fans that things were not going well in her pregnancy, writing on Feb. 17 that she needed prayers after her contractions had started early. "She is not ready. Please pray that contractions stop," she wrote at the time.

Photo credit: David Livingston/Getty Images, Getty