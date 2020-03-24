'Little Women: LA' Fans Distraught Over Christy McGinity's Instagram Post Showing Birth Certificate for Daughter Who Died 2 Weeks After Her Birth

As fans of Little Women: Los Angeles may have heard, tragedy struck star Christy McGinity recently. According to PEOPLE, McGinity's two-week-old daughter, Violet Eva Carazo, died on Friday. McGinity and her boyfriend, Gonzalo Justo Carazo, welcomed Violet seven weeks prematurely on March 6 and she weighed in at only 3 lbs., 15 oz. and measured 15 inches long. Upon hearing the news, many of McGinity's fans have flocked to one of her recent Instagram posts, which featured Carazo signing their daughter's birth certificate, in order to send the couple their condolences.

"It is with our deepest sorrow that we send our baby girl Violet Eva Carazo to play with the angels," McGinity and Carazo told PEOPLE on Monday. "We were able to spend two weeks with our sweet baby girl and for that we are forever thankful. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Your thoughts and prayers are very much appreciated." A rep for McGinity previously confirmed to PEOPLE that her daughter was born on March 6 at seven weeks premature. At the time, a rep for the Little Women: LA star told the publication, “The family welcomes your thoughts and prayers, but requests privacy during this difficult time."

Following the news of Violet's passing, fans have commented on one of McGinity's recent Instagram posts in order to share some kind words amidst this incredibly difficult time.