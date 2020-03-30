'Octomom' Nadya Suleman Reveals Raw Vegetable Diet Keeping Her Family Healthy During Coronavirus Pandemic

✖

Nadya Suleman, better known as "The Octomom," revealed her family's healthy diet choices amid the coronavirus pandemic. She shared a photo from the grocery store on Instagram this weekend, explaining that she is feeding her children raw vegetables as much as possible, believing it will boost their immune systems. She advised her followers to do the same.

"Calyssa caught me off guard while immersed in MY kind of shopping... for a plethora of plants," Suleman wrote in her Instagram post on Friday. It showed her wearing gloves, a surgical mask and a wide-brimmed hat turned down to cover most of her face as she picked through the produce section of a grocery store. Suleman held an armful of vegetables as she turned back to look at the camera. She argued that feeding fresh vetables to children is the best thing parents can do right now.

"Families, the MOST effective line of defense against pathogens (such as COVID-19) is to strengthen your immune system. How? By significantly increasing your daily intake of raw vegetables (particularly green leafy) and fruit!" she wrote. "Plants supply our bodies with a vast array of micronutrients (more essential than macronutrients)."

Suleman went on to recommend that her followers blend a diverse collection on fruits and vegetables into smoothies, ensuring that thye and their children get a big dose of nutrients in one simple cup. Suleman is a self-described "ethical vegan," but even she admitted that the smoothies are not easy to get kids to eat.

"Not too tasty," she wrote. "So if you are only starting out I suggest juicing (better than no vegetables at all). However, before blending or juicing you must soak and scrub all raw vegetables / fruit with veggie wash and clean water (regular bottled spring is best)."

Many followers agreed with Suleman, while others criticized her for speaking too authoritatively during this unprecedented health crisis. With COVID-19 sweeping the world, many people are finding it in poor taste to share generalized health advice, especially if it does not come directly from a doctor.

Still, the advice to eat a healthier diet is hard to argue with, and many people are looking for ways to boost their general health. According to a report by The BBC, the U.K. is seeing a sharp rise in vegetable gardens as people look for ways to make their own sustainable food source.

For the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic, visit the CDC's website.