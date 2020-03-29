'Jumanji' and 'Hart of Dixie' Fans Send Love to Laura Bell Bundy After Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis

Actress Laura Bell Bundy has tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the new coronavirus, and fans are devastated. Bundy announced her diagnosis on Instagram Live on Thursday, encouraging them not to worry about her. Despite her best efforts, many are stressed about the actress' condition.

"I've been quarantining since Thursday, March 12," Bundy said, noting that she was quarantining at home with her husband and infant son. "That day I had a headache and I just assumed it was a normal headache. A few days later I had a sore throat kind of come and go and I began to take some herbs prescribed to me by my acupuncturist and Chinese medicine doctor. A few days after that I had what I can only explain as a tightness in my chest and a shortness of breath that was also intermittent."

Bundy told fans that she feels like she will have a mild case of COVID-19 because her health is generally good. Some disputed this claim and warned her that it was a dangerous message to spread, as it could be misinterpreted by some followers.

Others simply showered Bundy with thoughts, prayers and well-wishes, saying that they wanted to see the actress get better. Bundy is the latest celebrity to contract the virus, and many are heartbroken to see their favorite stars becoming so ill.

For the latest on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the CDC's website. In the meantime, here is what fans are saying about Bundy's diagnosis.