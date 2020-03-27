Marie Osmond FaceTimes 'The Talk' Hairdresser for Help Hiding Gray Hair Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

✖

Marie Osmond is keeping up appearances amid her coronavirus self-quarantine with a little help of her The Talk hairstylist. While the CBS talk show host keeps in touch with her co-stars Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve and Carrie Ann Inaba on Instagram Live, Osmond told Entertainment Tonight she has been FaceTiming her stylist for the show while she's been unable to visit a professional.

The longtime performer joked that while she can do her makeup herself, her hair is a different story.

"I called her up and I said, 'How does it look?' and she goes, 'You're right, you really can't do hair, can you?'" Osmond told ET, showing off an updo she was coached through virtually. "She talked me through this. She made me pin this all forward in a ponytail, and she said, 'Now you pull it over your grays and then they can't see it.'"

"She told me what to do," she added. "It's fun because there's all kinds of ways you can hide things and do things that saves time and money, and right now when people can't go ... I do know how to color my hair. I just don't have any of the coloring things here so she's sending me some."

Osmond is currently self-isolating with husband Steve Craig at their Utah home, as he is diabetic and she has immune system issues.

"It's the first time we have been alone since forever," she revealed. "I have eight brothers and he has six siblings so it's like, I don't even remember not having a million people around and it's really fun. We have the best time."

"I don't think I've ever slept this much," she added. "For 57 years I've worked. It's been incredible."

Osmond made sure to pass on a message of hope to her fans amid this difficult time.

"We know one thing is certain — change," she said. "Change will always be consistent, and sometimes during these changes is when you really hone in on what's truly important — time with your family, sometimes sitting still and being with yourself and saying, 'You know, I'm going to work on this.' It's a really good thing and sometimes I believe God gives us these things to get us to there again, because even with technology and moving so far forward, sometimes we need to take a few steps back and see what we've left behind and I think these are those moments."

"We're gonna get through this, and it's all gonna be OK," she continued. "We're gonna have some stumbles along the way but we have to keep faith and hope, and love each other and serve each other — that's what's really going to get you through everything."

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Getty