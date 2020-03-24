'Alaskan Bush People' Star Bear Brown Reveals He's Not Permitted to Be With Newborn Son in NICU Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown is revealing the heartbreaking reason he isn't by the side of his newborn son River as the little boy is treated in the neonatal intensive care unit after being born prematurely. Brown took to his private Instagram Monday to share that it isn't due to his difficult relationship with River's mom, Raiven Adams, that he isn't with the baby, but rather the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Hey everyone! I just wanted to let y'all guys know that I would be with River if I could but with everything going on with this virus it would only put him in danger!" Brown wrote alongside a photo of himself. The admission earned applause from his followers, many of whom praised him for making the socially responsible decision to continue self-isolation despite wanting to meet his first child. "As a father, that is a difficult, but responsible decision," one wrote. "Proud of you."

"If you are stepping up and doing your part as a father, you don't owe the rest of the world an explanation," another reassured.

"Stay safe and stay healthy," yet another commented. "Keeping that baby safe and healthy is your 1st priority. That makes you a great dad right off the bat. God bless you and your whole family."

Adams shared Sunday on her Instagram Story that she was living in the NICU due to the threat of the virus as she watched her over her son.

"I live in the NICU [right now], by the way," she wrote. "They don't want us leaving at all because of coronavirus. But I wasn't gonna leave anyways. I would just miss him."

River was born prematurely at just 34 weeks on March 9, weighing only 4 lbs., 15 oz. at birth. Adams' mother, Kassy Michelle, told InTouch Weekly that the infant needed to spend time in an incubator as he gained weight and continued to develop.

"[Raiven is] already an amazing mother," Michelle said on March 13. "She's literally sitting beside his little incubator around the clock, just waiting for improvements. … She spent two months in the hospital before this trying to keep him in until 34 weeks. She literally risked her life to have this baby."

