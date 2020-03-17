'Teen Mom' Catelynn Lowell Wants to Hug Her Great-Grandma 'One Last Time' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Catelynn Lowell is giving a look at the "sad truth" of the coronavirus pandemic, sharing a heartbreaking photo of herself and 5-year-old-daughter Novalee Reign visiting with her 88-year-old great-grandmother through a window while trying to keep her safe from a possible viral spread.

"This is the sad truth of what’s going on in our country.... having to see my 88 year old great grandma and Novas great great grandma through her window," the Teen Mom OG star wrote Monday. "I understand it’s keeping them safe but I really wish to hug her one last time before she passes..."

The emotional look at the Lowell family's current struggle had the MTV personality's followers devastated.

"Jesus.. that is so sad," one wrote. "I’m so sorry!!!"

Others tried to have her look on the bright side of the visit, with one commenting, "She knows [you're] there and it must mean so much to her!"

"Look at the happy side of it..." another added. "Your great grandma has lived such an amazing love filled life that she has three generations standing at her glass door because they want her to know how loved she is! Not all grandkids, great grandkids and great great grandkids would go to those lengths."

That same day, Lowell urged her followers follow medical professionals' advice to self-quarantine or practice social distancing, writing on Instagram, "If you can #StayHome, please do! You can even binge #TeenMomOG before the new season premieres Tuesday night! Let’s all be #AloneTogether and stay positive."

This season of Teen Mom OG, which premieres Tuesday, March 17, Lowell and husband Tyler Baltierra will be adjusting to life with two little ones at home, having welcomed daughter Vaeda Luma in February 2019, as well as renewing their vows after five years of marriage.

The family will also be considering expanding once again, according to the network season description, with Lowell and Baltierra trying to add a little boy to their family as Lowell considers a new career as a veterinary technician.

Photo credit: Mike Coppola, Getty