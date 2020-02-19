Watch 'Teen Mom OG' Couple Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Renew Their Vows in First Season Trailer

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are rededicating themselves to each other in the first trailer for the upcoming Teen Mom OG season, premiering March 17 on MTV. The couple, who has been married for five years, can be seen renewing their vows in Hawaii, exchanging "I love yous" as the parents of three celebrate all they've been through.

According to the season's description, Lowell will also consider a new career path of becoming a veterinary technician, and the couple will try to add a little boy to their family of four, which also includes daughters Novalee, 5, and Vaeda, 11 months.

As for Mackenzie McKee, things are far more complicated on the marriage front, as she decides to divorce her husband Josh before ultimately rededicating herself to their marriage, which he made official in October by re-proposing to his bride.

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd will have her work cut out for her this season as she attempts to launch her event planning business, while Maci Bookout will be launching a campaign for reproductive health awareness.

Amber Portwood, who pleaded guilty to domestic violence charges in October, in exchange for 2.5 years of probation and court-ordered parenting classes, is also shown walking into court with a producer in the trailer, hinting that her legal problems will be a large part of the season.

"Scrolling through Instagram, it’s easy to fall in love with the idyllic image of parenting," according to MTV's season description. "Teen Mom OG is not the curated, matching outfits, photoshoot-ready version of being a mom; it is the unscripted, complex story of millennial motherhood. Whether it’s their kids getting older and gaining more independence or their co-parenting relationships embarking into uncharted territory, the OGs are evolving and trying to find balance. This season, the moms are pursuing their passions, looking to the future and striving to have it all."

Teen Mom OG returns Tuesday, March 17, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV