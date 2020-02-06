'Teen Mom OG' Star Catelynn Lowell Speaks out After Fans Criticize Her for Novalee's Pink Hair

Catelynn Lowell has come to her own pre-emptive defense after she got some criticism over her daughter's hair. The Teen Mom OG alum has proudly displayed her five-year-old's vibrant new hair color. As Us Weekly noted, the post she made on Instagram yesterday indicates she's got no regrets over the decision.

"Thank you so much [Stephanie Gerber at Atmosphere Hair Studio] for making Novas rainbow hair come true!!!" she wrote in the caption. "(Calm down y'all it's not her hair that's dyed) we added some colored hair."

"Absolutely beautiful, Nova," wrote Kristen Shirley, wife to fellow Teen Mom alum Gary Shirley. "Emilee would be so jealous of your hair." Former co-star Cheyenne Floyd called it "Super cute," while author Brittany Willaims commented that "this is so beautiful!!"

Back in December, the former reality star spoke quite frankly about all the speculation around her and longtime boyfriend Tyler Baltierra were expecting another child. The couple's relationship was marked by drama and became one of the reality show's central storylines.

"I'm sick of people talking about EVERYTHING I post and talk about and do," Lowell wrote in the caption along with a photo from the Teen Mom reunion. "And that being said… here's the truth about Tyler and I. So you all have your answers."

However, instead of an explanation, the caption just included a link to Lowell's bio page, which then led to a blog post that outlined the history of her relationship with Baltierra. This included information from the period before joining the MTV series, which seemed like a clear sign that she is tired of the endless questions that randomly speculate about her personal life.

Throughout the month of December, Lowell's Instagram was marked by a series of cryptic posts -- which naturally fueled more rumors about her personal life. The first was about healing, where she wrote that "sending love to everyone who is trying their best to heal from the things they do not discuss."

The second, which came just a couple of days before New Year's Eve, was much shorter. "Judge me when you are perfect," read the caption, which was posted alongside an image of a silhouette holding an umbrella with a dark sky in the background.