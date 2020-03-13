'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Daughter Bonnie Chapman Reveals First Ever Bare-Faced Photo on Instagram

Bonnie Chapman is loving the skin she's in! The Dog the Bounty Hunter daughter showed off her bare face on Instagram for the first time ever while praising the Heimish brand for helping her achieve a look that made her confident enough to shed her makeup for social media.

"For the first time I’m actually posting my bare face, can you believe it?" she captioned the photo, in which she is only wearing mascara. "I wanted to show you guys how the following products have been improving my skins appearance and diminishing any red spots!"

The beauty blogger's followers were amazed at her natural beauty, with one commenting, "Look at your smile!! Naturally beautiful, thank you for sharing your knowledge and creativity with us!"

"Seriously I wish I looked this beautiful with no make up," another added, as a third chimed in, "You don't need the makeup you are gorgeous without it!!!!!"

It's been a difficult year for Bonnie, who lost mom Beth Chapman in June after her battle with cancer. Heading into 2020, the 21-year-old lamented the worst year of her life on Instagram, but looked forward to a bright future.

"On June 22nd, I hopped on a plane to Honolulu. My mom was in a medical induced coma. My mother had told me last November she had a year left, and it not being November I genuinely thought she was gonna be ok. Until I saw her. This is very hard to relive, but seeing my mother in a hospital bed, skin and bones, it shook me to my core," she wrote at the time. "To see her so weak was one of the worst things I have ever experienced," she continued. "We really weren't prepared. I had gone to therapy for 2 years preparing me for this very moment, yet I wasn't ready.

"My mother had woken up at one point, I apologized for being such a brat and she shook her head and assured me I wasn't. That's my last memory with her. A memory that comforts me sometimes, when I feel like I wasn't a good daughter," she continued. "I checked up on my mother although we were states apart, I made sure to love her no matter what."

"To this day my heart aches for my mama, I miss her. Every cell in my body misses her. I know she's in a better place with no pain, and that's all I could want is to see my mom cancer free and happy," she continued. "I'm thankful she's cancer free now, and pain free. I'm sad to never see her again, but I wear her ashes around my neck everyday since. She's still with me."

