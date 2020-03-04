'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Asks Fans for Advice With Unpleasant Pregnancy Side Effect

Kailyn Lowry is asking her followers for help with this fourth pregnancy after the Teen Mom 2 star admitted on social media that she continues to struggle with morning sickness into her second trimester. The expectant MTV personality explained that despite passing the marker at which morning sickness generally fades away, she throws up "literally ... every other day still."

Did anyone else have morning sickness into second trimester? — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 4, 2020

I literally throw up almost every other day still. https://t.co/1xAE8yPNsD — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 4, 2020

Plenty of her followers were quick to chime in with their own similar pregnancy nausea experiences, offering suggestions like anti-nausea medicine, peppermint gum and watermelon, but others suggested she could possibly be suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, a serious pregnancy complication characterized by severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss and dehydration. Lowry, however, was pretty sure she was simply suffering from some uncomfortable side effects rather than a serious condition.

I throw up a lot still but I don’t believe it’s HG. I’m so sorry you had tjat 😭☹️ — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 4, 2020

Lowry, who also shares son Isaac, 9, with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and 2-year-old son Lux, announced her fourth pregnancy last month, writing on Instagram, "We're confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon! I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant & it's been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I'm starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!"

Soon after, she confirmed the father of her son was Lopez, telling Us Weekly that the two are not together or speaking.

"I know that the situation is not ideal, however, the absolutely untrue and defamatory statements people are making about me because of this are out of hand," Lowry said of the criticism she's gotten over her pregnancy news. "At the end of the day, I have three children that are happy, healthy and wonderful kids. I know I'm prepared to raise another baby on my own and we are all so excited to welcome him into our family."

Photo credit: MTV