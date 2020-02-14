'Little People, Big World' Alum Audrey Roloff Opens up About Son Bode Following Her SPD Diagnosis

While Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff was recently diagnosed with Symphsis Pubis Dysfunction — "a group of symptoms that cause discomfort in the pelvic region" — but despite her pain, she's had a walk in the park with her newborn son Bode following his birth a month ago. The mom-of-two took to social media to celebrate his one month and also told fans that she almost feels a little guilty with how much sleep she and husband Jeremy Roloff get because Bode has been so easy to take care of so far. Then, she said her SPD diagnosis reminded her that she should just accept the blessing and not feel guilty.

"I can't believe how sweet, calm, and cuddly he is," she wrote while admitting she didn't think "it was possible for newborns to sleep so well."

The sweet couple welcomed Bode Wednesday Jan. 8 and shared the exciting news on social media. "He is here!!!! Bode James Roloff, 9.2 lbs 21 inches. Born on his due date 1/8/2020 at 7:36 p.m." she wrote. Roloff and her husband share daughter Ember Roloff. While she admits that Bode's sleeping pattern is much better than her daughter's, she has been suffering from pains caused by SPD. However, she did reveal that she's receiving treatment to manage the pain.

"I've been going [to a chiropractor] throughout my whole pregnancy and still [go] every two weeks," she said on the "Behind the Scenes" podcast according to In Touch.

Since giving birth, she's been very open to her fans about the process and about her newborns sweet habits already.