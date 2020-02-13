'The Masked Singer' Fans Are Convinced White Tiger Is Rob Gronkowski

The Masked Singer is currently airing its third season, with nearly 20 contestants costuming up to compete for the crown. As is always the case, speculation has been high about which celebrities are hiding under this season's elaborate costumes, and fans have one solid theory when it comes to the identity of the White Tiger.

Many viewers are convinced the tiger is former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, a speculation sparked almost instantly after the first episode of Season 3.

Gronkowski is easily the top guess on the show's Instagram post about the White Tiger, though some are also guessing Hulk Hogan or Dwayne Johnson. While the latter is wholly unlikely, it's undeniable that whoever is under the tiger's mask has a large, athletic frame, and is extremely tall, given the fact that the tiger towers over host Nick Cannon. At 6' 6", Gronkowski fits the bill, and the hints given in the White Tiger's clue package further point to the 30-year-old.

Clues in Episode 1 included the words "Four score and seven years ago" on a Gettysburg address poster and undeniable references to Boston, the home of the Patriots, and New England itself. There was also a clam-shucking trophy. Also, "Four score and seven years ago" works out to the number 87, which happens to be Gronkowski's jersey number that he wore during his time with the pats.

During week two, White Tiger offers quotes including "My motto is work hard, play harder," "Dancing heals my body after taking a beating" and "I was voted most likely to go to the mat for a friend, and I did, literally." In 2017, Gronkowski stepped into the ring at WrestleMania to help out his friend Mojo Rawley.

Episode 3 saw White Tiger mention that he's a good dance partner, which makes sense considering the fact that his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is a former Patriots cheerleader whose personal motto is "Never Not Dancing." The clue package also featured the tiger's college roommate, who was dressed as a dartboard in a bar with a Route 66 sign. Gronkowski attended college in Tuscon, Arizona, one of the cities that Route 66 runs through.

After retiring from the NFL in 2019, Gronkowski does have some free time on his hands, so it's possible he may have decided to try his luck on the singing competition. After this week's episode, White Tiger has officially made it to Season 3's Super Nine.

So far, two competitors have been unmasked this season. Spoiler alert — The Robot was revealed to be Lil Wayne in the first elimination of Season 3 and Miss Monster was revealed as Chaka Khan during this week's show.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

