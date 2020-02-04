'Teen Mom 2' Fans React to Kailyn Lowry's Pregnancy Announcement

Teen Mom 2 fans are still reeling from Kailyn Lowry's announcement Tuesday that she is expecting her fourth child after weeks of speculation. Lowry confirmed the rumors on Instagram, sharing a photo of sons Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 2, all looking at an ultrasound of their soon-to-be little brother or sister.

"We're confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!" Lowry wrote, in part. "I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant & it's been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I'm starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!"

With another new baby on the way, Teen Mom fans were all over the map with their reactions. Keep scrolling to see all their responses.