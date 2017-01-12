X-Files: Fox Hopes To Announce More Episodes Soon

After the success of Fox’s revival of The X-Files, the network is now extremely close to ordering more episodes of the wildly popular series.

On Wednesday at the Television Critics Association’s press tour in Pasadena, Fox president David Madden explained to reporters at the event that the negotiation process is “complex” due to the busy schedules for the show’s lead actors: David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson.

Despite the complexity of the deal, Madden said that Fox expects “to have an announcement shortly,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

Following Fox’s executive session, Madden revealed that he was hoping to be able to officially announce that there would be more episodes of the show, but the process wasn’t quite complete.

The previous season of The X-Files was only 6 episodes. For the coming season, the executives are looking at a taller order. However, Fox won’t be issuing a standard 22-episode broadcast.

Earlier in 2016, Madden said, “I actually think that the six episodes were strong….Everybody reads what they read, but if we have the opportunity to do more episodes, we will take our cue from Chris and his team. I think that there was some very strong work throughout the season, and we look forward to more.”

“We would obviously love to do another season,” Madden said back in August. “There are significant talks going on with all three of the principals [Chris Carter, David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson]. Schedules are hard, but we are working hard to get this done, and we would love to get another season out soon.”

Even though it might be extremely difficult to nail down a schedule for Duchovny, the actor seems ready and willing to reprise his role for another season.

On August 9, Duchovny sent out a happy birthday tweet to his co-star Gillian Anderson. In the message, he teased a return of the show.

“Happy Birthday, Gillian. If you see Dana, tell her Fox says she might wanna polish up the ol’ badge soon-ish. Love, D,” Duchovny wrote.

Happy Birthday, Gillian. If you see Dana, tell her Fox says she might wanna polish up the ol’ badge soon-ish. Love, D — David Duchovny (@davidduchovny) August 9, 2016

Since its debut in 1993, The X-Files has gained a massive cult following. The show ran from 1993 to 2002 to become one of the longest running sci-fi series of all-time.

The X-Files will most likely be returning in 2018, David Madden explained.

Are you looking forward to new episodes of X-Files on Fox?

