Would You Buy This Furniture Designed To Look And Feel Like Human Skin?

Ready to redecorate and just not sure what kind of furniture to pick? UK artist Gigi Barker has a very unique line of furniture that could be a contender for your home. If you really, really love your skin.

The furniture has been infused with human pheromones and aftershave so the pieces not only looks like skin, they faintly smell like it too.



Barker tells WIRED that some of her art’s most enthusiastic fans are youngsters.

“Children have been one of the most interesting demographics in relation to the work,” Barker said. “Without any of the hang ups we later develop, they are free to truly explore and interact with the work. Work regarding the human body is very personal and we all have a very immediate reaction to it so the reactions have reflected this.”

Get your checkbook out, the stool alone costs about $775 and the skin chair will run you close to $2,550, according to WIRED.

