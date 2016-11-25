Photos Of Alleged Killer William Riley Gaul Being Arrested Have Surfaced

Photos of the college football player who allegedly murdered his cheerleader girlfriend have surfaced from the moment he was arrested by the police.

On Tuesday night, 18-year-old William Riley Gaul was led away in handcuffs by law enforcement officials while wearing a sweatshirt and animal-printed shorts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Gaul allegedly killed his 16-year-old girlfriend Emma Jane Walker. Her body was discovered on Monday morning at 6:30 a.m. by a family member, according to Daily Mail.

Despite the fact that Walker had recently ended their relationship, Gaul continued to post tweets in which he professed her love for her before and after she was found dead.

In his Twitter bio, Gaul wrote: “Living everyday through Emma Walker. I love you beautiful and I know you’re in a better place now.”

Emma’s aunt, Jenny Weldon, spoke with the Knoxville News Sentinel about what may have been Gaul’s motive for the murder.

“She had chosen to move on,” Weldon said. “He refused to accept it. He chose not to accept her wishes.”

Weldon also mentioned that the family has been receiving an outreach of support from those who knew Emma.

“We have not ceased to have support that family has been receiving from those who knew her niece,” she said. “We feel every bit of that. We adored her, and it’s nice to know so many others did as well.”

According to the arrest warrant, Gaul allegedly stood outside the window of Emma’s bedroom before firing the fatal gunshot that killed her.

Soon after Emma was found dead, the police put Gaul under surveillance. He was heard talking about destroying evidence from the case, according to the warrant.

Prior to his arrest on Tuesday, Gaul wrote on Twitter: “I love you Emma, I can’t be around any of that, it’s too soon. I know you know I’m dying to be there but understand I can’t. I love you.”

Gaul is now being held in the Knox County Jail on a first-degree murder charge. His bond has been set at $750,000.

The teenagers went to high school together at Central High School. Gaul graduated last year, and was going to play football at Maryville College.

On Wednesday, Maryville College revealed that Gaul was kicked off the team. The school released a statement saying, “Maryville College is cooperating fully with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department in this investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family and friends and other individuals affected by this tragedy.”

To see the photos of the arrest, go here.

In order to help with the funeral costs, a crowdfunding page has been set up for the family.

[H/T Daily Mail]