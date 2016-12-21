Wife Uses Phone App To Discover Husbands Body

A California woman was able to use an app to find her husband’s body before law enforcement officials did.

The woman’s husband, 49-year-old Jayesh Patel, was reported missing on Friday evening. When he didn’t come home that night, Patel’s wife alerted the police that her husband was missing, according to a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol, Officer Art Montiel.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Evidence led the investigators on the case to conclude that Patel’s Mercedes fell off an elevated ramp at the interchange of Highway 92 and Highway 101.

Using the find-my-phone application, Patel’s wife tracked down her husband’s location. She discovered that his car had been crushed from the fall.

Around noon on Sunday, Patel’s wife alerted the police as to her husband’s whereabouts.

There were no drivers in the area that informed the authorities of the crash because Patel’s Mercedes came to rest behind a fence and bushes that blocked its view from the road, according to CBS Local.

The first responders on the scene were forced to use the “jaws of life” to tear the crushed car doors off the frame of the vehicle in order to remove Patel’s body.

Somehow Patel’s 2000 Mercedes-Benz had struck a concrete barrier and vaulted over it before falling nearly 30 feet to the ground below. The cause of the crash has not yet been identified. However, law enforcement officials have mentioned that the crash likely occurred sometime after 10 p.m. on Friday.

Patel’s wife was the first person to come across her husband’s crash site.

One acquaintance of Jayesh Patel said he was “a devoted husband, father, and family man,” according to Daily Mail.

The friend continued by saying: “A well respected Sr. Manager who has touched many lives. We are all devastated.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Patel’s family at this difficult time.

MORE on Crime: Country Star Jean Shepard’s Granddaughter And ‘Boyfriend’ Found Dead At The Home Of The 79-Year-Old Singer | 41 Dead In Siberia After Drinking Bath Oil In Attempt To Get Drunk | A Washington Man Fatally Shoots Ex-Girlfriend And Two Others At Party | Dylann Roof Laughs When Confessing To The South Carolina Church Shooting

[H/T SF Gate, Daily Mail]