Westworld Creator Solves Major Mystery With New Footage On Reddit

In a world where 100,000 Reddit users are spinning their wheels, trying to make sense of the insanity that is HBO’s Westworld, a brave creator chose to break the mold.

Instead of keeping secrets from fans, like most showrunners are known to do, Jonathon Nolan decided to tease fans with a small amount of footage from a future episode of Westworld.

In a recent post on Reddit, a user asked what had been happening to all of Dolores’ paintings. If you recall, she is seen painting a landscape in an early episode, and it was made clear that this was part of her routine. In the latest episode, Dolores is seen drawing the same landscape on a cloth. At the end of the episode, she finds the real-life inspiration behind this idea in her head, and it throws her off.

So, where do all of her old paintings go when she resets her routine?

Nolan, who’s been known to use Reddit often, decided to cryptically respond to this question by creating a gif on Imgur. The gif shows an employee of Westworld flipping through many of Dolores’ paintings, each one being exactly the same.

In the post, Nolan also dropped a great Easter Egg for fans. The comment above the gif said, “Doesn’t look like anything to me.” If you’ve been watching Westworld, this is how a host responds when their brains are told to overlook something foreign to them.

Most recently, Bernard made this comment and it lead to the big reveal that he was, in fact, a host.

If you head over to the Westworld Reddit, you will find a ton of crazy ideas and theories, as well as brilliant fan art for the series. Who knows, maybe Nolan will use the space to drop even more hidden info!

The one-hour drama series Westworld is a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin. Set at the intersection of the near future and the reimagined past, it explores a world in which every human appetite, no matter how noble or depraved, can be indulged.

The cast of the 10-episode series includes Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Jimmi Simpson, Rodrigo Santoro, Shannon Woodward, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Ben Barnes, Simon Quarterman, Angela Sarafyan, Luke Hemsworth and Clifton Collins, Jr.

Westworld airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

