Wedding Crashers 2 Is In The Works

You better lock it up and listen to this, Wedding Crashers 2 is reportedly in the works 11 years after the original film debuted back in 2005.

During a recent interview while making the rounds to promote her new role in Nocturnal Animals, Isla Fisher let it slip on the TODAY show that a Wedding Crashers sequel could be in the works. The 40-year-old actress got her breakout role in the first Wedding Crashers film. She dished on the sequel saying that Vince Vaughn was the one that actually told her the news.

“The first I heard of it, I bumped into Vince Vaughn at a party and he said apparently we are going to be making a sequel,” Fisher said on the TODAY show. “I’m excited to see what happened to Gloria.”

Before everyone gets too exciting, Isla Fisher immediately backtracked about Wedding Crashers 2 by saying that she “probably shouldn’t announce it on morning television.” However, she did mention that there has been “some talk of it, which is fun.”

In the original R-rated comedy, Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn are two committed womanizers named John Beckwith and Jeremy Grey, who make a habit of sneaking into weddings in order to take advantage of the romantic feeling in the air. The two find themselves at odds with one another when John falls in love with Claire Cleary (Rachel McAdams), who is already engaged to Bradley Cooper’s character.

Wedding Crashers starred Owen Wilson (Midnight in Paris), Vince Vaughn (The Internship), Christopher Walken (Catch Me If You Can), Rachel McAdams (Sherlock Holmes), Isla Fisher (Now You See Me), Jane Seymour (Live and Let Die), and Bradley Cooper (Silver Linings Playbook).

Other actors that make an appearance in the film include Dwight Yoakam, Ron Canada, Keir O’Donnell, and Ellen Albertini Dow.

On opening weekend, the first Wedding Crashers movie brought in over $33 million domestically. The total lifetime gross from the film brought in worldwide totals at around $285 million.

The production companies involved with Wedding Crashers included New Line Cinema, Tapestry Films, and Avery Pix.

To see more from the cast of Wedding Crashers, Vince Vaughn stars in Hacksaw Ridge, which is currently in theaters. Owen Wilson recently starred alongside Zach Galifianakis in Masterminds. Also, Rachel McAdams starred in Doctor Strange with Benedict Cumberbatch, which is also currently in theaters.

Are you excited to see a Wedding Crashers sequel?

