Watch: Jamie Lynn Spears Wrote a Song for Daughter Maddie

Jamie Lynn Spears wrote a song for her daughter Maddie Aldridge, which has resurfaced in the wake of the eight-year-old’s tragic ATV accident on Sunday.

Spears first performed the gorgeous song, “When the Lights Go Out,”during an appearance at the Grand Ole Opry in March 2016.

The singer revealed that she had written the song the first night she spent away from her daughter since Aldridge was spending the night at her dad, Casey Aldridge’s. Spears opened up to Womanista about her close relationship with her daughter in an exclusive interview this summer.

Listen to the emotional song, which is even more poignant as Spears waits by her daughter’s hospital bedside. It was reported on Monday that Spears had witnessed the accident but been unable to stop it. Her daughter is currently in stable condition, but remains in intensive care.

You can see a clip of Spears discussing the song below.

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com