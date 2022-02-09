‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Shows off 55-Pound Weight Loss in Before and After Photos

Ree Drummond is opening up about her weight loss journey. A full year after Drummond set off on her health journey, and 55 pounds later, the 53-year-old star of Food Network’s hit series Pioneer Woman took to social media on Monday to show off her slimmer figure and candidly detail the months-long effort.

Alongside a photo of herself in jeans, a black shirt, and a floral jacket, Drummond reflected on “a dark stormy night” a year ago, when she “decided it was time for me to change a few dang habits and try to get healthier.” Recalling that time in her life, Drummond remembered how her daughter, Alex Drummond, “was getting married a few months later,” and at the time, Ree “had no spring to my step and really wanted some. So toward the end of January 2021, I jumped right in.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although Drummond was initially eager to write about her experience upon starting her journey, she said she “decided I needed to wait a bit longer and learn a few more things. So I did wait, I did learn a few more things, and I just wrote a one-year update.” The Oklahoma native, who lost 38 pounds within five months, went on to direct fans to her latest blog post, dated Saturday, Feb. 5, in which she revealed she lost nearly 20 more pounds since June 2021 and also shared before and after pictures.

“There’s something about the word ‘lifestyle change’ that I have always resisted… The phrase lifestyle change, to me, meant that one’s day-to-day life would be totally different-and maybe unrecognizable? I think that’s what always made me bristle,” Drummond wrote in part. “Maybe it would be better to say perspective change instead of lifestyle change. Because that’s what it has been for me. During the first five months (and in the ensuing months) of my journey, I experienced a seismic shift in my perspective of everything I’ve mentioned: Portion size, calories, daily movement, sitting vs. standing, protein percentage, muscle mass, wasted calories, and so on. I think about all of those things totally differently now.”

Drummond, who offered a few tips on how she shed the extra pounds, said that she now feels “stronger, more in balance (both physically and mentally), and I have more spring to my step.” She added that following “the experience of the past year, I feel better. I have more energy. I’m more motivated to take on projects and put things on the ol’ calendar. Feeling good bleeds over into all aspects of my life. And that has changed my outlook.”