'The Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond Teams With Food Network Icon on New Series

Ree Drummond is teaming up with another iconic Food Network star for an all-new series that will take her straight to Flavortown! The Pioneer Woman star, 53, and Guy Fieri are both attached to the new Discovery competition series Big Bad Budget, with Drummond hosting and Fieri attached as producer.

Set to premiere on the Food Network and Discovery+ on Tuesday, Aug. 9, each episode of the six-episode cooking competition show follows three home cooks as they face a massive challenge: create a delicious, mouth-watering dish on a budget. With only a limited amount of cash in their pockets, the home cooks must pick up all the ingredients they need to make the an inexpensive and delicious dish – "from dishes made only from pantry items to reimagined leftovers" – in Flavortown Market. Their cooking abilities will be put to the test in two rounds of relatable challenges, forcing them to pinch pennies all while creating next-level meals. The cook who proves to be the best cook and thriftiest shopper will take home the trophy and a whole year's worth of groceries.

Drummond will decide the winner alongside a panel of rotating judges including, Darnell Ferguson, Eddie Jackson, Beau MacMillan, Catherine McCord, Damaris Phillips, and Justin Warner. In a statement, Drummond said she can't wait for viewers to see these awesome home cooks in action, both with their creativity in the kitchen and their budget-shopping skills – they are truly something to behold! As a home cook myself, I'm impressed by their resourcefulness and ingenuity as they plan, shop, and prepare their incredible dishes."

"Each week fans tune in to see what Ree is cooking up on The Pioneer Woman- they love her warmth, down-to-earth style, easy relatability and wry sense of humor that makes everyone want to pull up a chair in her kitchen, "Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery, added. "These same qualities make her the perfect host to oversee this fast-paced culinary competition that takes a page from real-world conundrums like grocery shopping on a budget and finding cost effective ingredients to make incredible meals. Big Bad Budget Battle is action-packed and full of tips and takeaways for viewers to incorporate at home."

Big Bad Budget is executive produced by Fieri from his production company, Knuckle Sandwich, and Lando Entertainment for Food Network and Discovery+. The series, consisting of six hour-long episodes, is set to premiere on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 10 p.m. ET Food Network and discovery+.