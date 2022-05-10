'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond Gushes on Emotional Post About Youngest Daughter Paige

✖

Ree Drummond is "so proud" of daughter Paige Drummond as the 22-year-old celebrated her graduation from the University of Arkansas this weekend. The Pioneer Woman star's youngest daughter looked back on her time at the university for a heartfelt post on Instagram commemorating the milestone, posing in different places around campus with her mortarboard hat.

"4 years went by way too fast :') This place quickly turned into a home for me and I don't even have the words to describe how thankful I am for it!" Paige wrote, adding, "ily @uarkansas." Ree was quick to gush in the comments, "Love you, Paigie!!! Can't wait to see what's ahead for you. So proud of your hard work!" Paige's older sister Alex also made sure to show her love, adding plenty of heart emojis to her comment, "QUEEN. I feel so old ... proud of you."

The Food Network star told PEOPLE ahead of Paige's graduation that she was "so excited" for her daughter's major milestone. "She's had a great four years," the proud mom said. "Of course, it was interrupted by the pandemic for several months just like every college student. But she's done great." Not only did Paige graduate with honors, Ree revealed she's already got a job lined up in Dallas for the summer. "It's really fun to watch her. I can't believe she's ready to graduate. I feel like it was just yesterday that I dropped her off at college," she added.

Ree and her husband Ladd are also parents to sons Todd and Bryce as well as foster son Jamar. Ree and her family also made sure to celebrate Alex's milestone moment earlier this month when the 24-year-old celebrated her one-year wedding anniversary with husband Mauricio Scott. "Can't believe it's been a year. 'Twas a special, special night we will never forget," Ree wrote in an Instagram post with photos of the bride and groom on their big day. "Happy first anniversary, Alex and Mauricio!! Love you both so much!" Alex commented on her mom's post, "Can't believe it either!! we love you sooo much, so thankful for the impact you had on all the wedding festivities AND our marriage."