Space Ghost: Coast To Coast Voice Artist C. Martin Croker Has Passed Away

Famously known for providing the voices of Zorak and Moltar, C. Martin Croker, passed away early Sunday morning. Details aren’t for certain, but his loss was felt immediately by friends and colleagues. He was 54.

In Space Ghost: Coast to Coast as well as Steve and Dr. Weird on Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Croker was a talented animator in his own right who worked on the bumpers for Cartoon Network. Adult Swim sent out a tweet confirming his passing as well as goodbye to one of their oldest friends.

Condolences to his friends and family.