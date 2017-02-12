Vin Diesel Loves His Co-Star Nina Debrev

Vin Diesel is one of those guys who seems tough on the outside but is really a cuddly teddy bear on the inside. This sentiment is never more obvious than when he’s gushing about one of his co-stars. Diesel took to Instagram to express his love for his xXx: The Return of Xander Cage co-star, Nina Debrev.
@ninadobrev has traveled the world promoting xXx The Return of Xander. She is so good in the movie, she killed it on this Global Domination tour… but the best thing about her is her loving spirit. You can’t help but love her. Thank you Nina for being a Baller on and off screen. Looking forward to the next one. #xXxThursdays
A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on
Among other very kind things, Diesel said about Debrev, “…the best thing about her is her loving spirit. You can’t help but love her.”
Videos by PopCulture.com
Debrev recently shared some pictures from various premieres of the third film in the xXx franchise, in which she plays a character named Becky Clearidge.
@XXXMovie @vindiesel @rubyrose @deepikapadukone @hermionecorfield
A video posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on
About last night… #XXXMovie #🇬🇧 Dress: @zacposen Shoes: @louboutinworld Clutch: @jimmychoo Styling: @ilariaurbinati Hair: @riawnacapri Makeup: @adambreuchaud
A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on
The former Vampire Diaries actress wasn’t the only xXx co-star to get a public decree of affection from Diesel, as he also posted on his personal Instagram account about Deepika Padukone, who plays Serena Unger in the film.
So proud of the whole xXx League! Xander and Serena sharing love with China.
A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on
One thing’s for sure, Vin Diesel loves his co-stars, and he doesn’t care who knows it.
See Also:
Divergent’s Shailene Woodley Says She Won’t Be Part Of Franchise’s TV Finale
From Kung Fu To Speeding Buses, Keanu Reeves’ Most Entertaining Movies
After John Wick 2: Five Movie Franchises Ruby Rose Should Star In
Have you seen LEGO Batman yet? Thanks to IMAX & Regal, you have the chance to win an amazing prize pack full of LEGO sets, movie tickets and more! Click here or the image above to enter. A winner will be chosen February 14th, 2017!