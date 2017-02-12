Vin Diesel Loves His Co-Star Nina Debrev

Vin Diesel is one of those guys who seems tough on the outside but is really a cuddly teddy bear on the inside. This sentiment is never more obvious than when he’s gushing about one of his co-stars. Diesel took to Instagram to express his love for his xXx: The Return of Xander Cage co-star, Nina Debrev.

@ninadobrev has traveled the world promoting xXx The Return of Xander. She is so good in the movie, she killed it on this Global Domination tour… but the best thing about her is her loving spirit. You can’t help but love her. Thank you Nina for being a Baller on and off screen. Looking forward to the next one. #xXxThursdays A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Feb 9, 2017 at 9:42am PST

Among other very kind things, Diesel said about Debrev, “…the best thing about her is her loving spirit. You can’t help but love her.”

Debrev recently shared some pictures from various premieres of the third film in the xXx franchise, in which she plays a character named Becky Clearidge.

@XXXMovie @vindiesel @rubyrose @deepikapadukone @hermionecorfield A video posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Jan 10, 2017 at 2:05pm PST

The former Vampire Diaries actress wasn’t the only xXx co-star to get a public decree of affection from Diesel, as he also posted on his personal Instagram account about Deepika Padukone, who plays Serena Unger in the film.

One thing’s for sure, Vin Diesel loves his co-stars, and he doesn’t care who knows it.

