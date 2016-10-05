Veteran Actress Lyn Wilde Dies At 93

Hollywood actress Lyn Wilde has died at the age of 93. She appeared in several 1940s MGM comedies such as Andy Hardy’s Blonde Trouble and Twice Blessed as one half of the blond sister act that regularly confused the other onscreen characters.

Her family announced that Lyn passed away at a hospice center in Michigan City, Indiana on September 11.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lyn and her sister Lee were contract players at MGM. The duo also appeared in films such as Presenting Lily Mars (1943), starring Judy Garland, and Till the Clouds Roll By (1946), with Van Heflin.

Outside of the film studio, the sisters married real-life brothers.

Lyn’s sister Lee retired after their appearance in Look for the Silver Lining (1949) to raise a family. Before exiting the business herself, Lyn continued on acting and made an appearance in movies including Sheriff of Wichita (1949), Tucson (1949), Show Boat (1951) and The Girl Next Door (1953).

The late Lyn Wilde went on to become a stage director for the Miss Indiana Pageant and work as a judge in Miss America preliminary contests throughout the state after leaving the movies in the 1950s.

Her sister Lee preceded her death, and according to Lyn’s obituary from the Lakeview Funeral Home: “Surviving are two children, James Carter (Martha) Cathcart of New Jersey, and Lee Ann (Gene) Gilmer of Michigan City; three step children, Peter (Mia) Oberlink of CT, Judy Kirk of Kansas City, MO, and Linda Barts of FL; four grandchildren, Jamee Fields, McKenzie Cathcart, Carter James Cathcart, and Nicole Zoppie; seven step grandchildren; three great granddaughters; and one great grandson.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the late Lyn Wilde’s family.

[H/T Hollywood Reporter, Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory]